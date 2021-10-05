Blinken says he will have chance in Paris to discuss rebuilding French trust in US By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would have a chance during talks in Paris on Tuesday to discuss rebuilding French trust in the United States following a row over a new Indo-Pacific security pact.

Paris was infuriated last month by the announcement of the pact between the United States, Australia and Britain which resulted in Canberra scuttling a $40 billion defence contract for French submarines.

Asked how he would reassure the French that the United States could be trusted, Blinken said ahead of his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: “We’ll have a chance to talk later.”

