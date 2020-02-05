Blind Date welcomes the first transgender dater: Look!

It's a great scoop for Blind Date!

ME! News has the first exclusive glimpse of the upcoming new episodes of the fun dating program of Bravo, which will feature the first transgender dater in the series' history when it returns on February 19.

The wild trailer features many extravagant moments, which include a painting class with a completely naked model (look at the size of that censorship bar!), Drag shows, many kissing sessions and mischief of wet and wild pool.

"It was a lump-apalooza," says one man in reference to the package of his appointment. "I have already forgotten your name,quot;, another participant tells his appointment in a hilarious and uncomfortable first impression.