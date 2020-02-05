Blind Date welcomes the first transgender dater: Look!

It's a great scoop for Blind Date!
ME! News has the first exclusive glimpse of the upcoming new episodes of the fun dating program of Bravo, which will feature the first transgender dater in the series' history when it returns on February 19.
The wild trailer features many extravagant moments, which include a painting class with a completely naked model (look at the size of that censorship bar!), Drag shows, many kissing sessions and mischief of wet and wild pool.
"It was a lump-apalooza," says one man in reference to the package of his appointment. "I have already forgotten your name,quot;, another participant tells his appointment in a hilarious and uncomfortable first impression.
Blind Date fans will also meet the historic Ciara, who reveals his appointment Fatigue In the video, "I am a trans woman."
According to Bravo, Tucker and Ciara's date will continue to connect them through body sushi and intimate when Tucker's serenade inspires a fun dance. I can not wait!
Blind Date returns to Bravo on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:30 p.m. with four new episodes broadcast consecutively.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)