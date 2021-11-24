Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Holiday Plans Revealed – Hollywood Life

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have much to celebrate this holiday season as a married couple for the first time ever!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been busy these past few months since tying the knot on July 3. So it’s no wonder the newlyweds are looking forward to some well-deserved time off this holiday season to revel in their wedded bliss. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed why this Thanksgiving is going to be “extra special” for the 44-year-old country singer and the No Doubt frontwoman, 52.

“Since getting married this summer, Blake and Gwen have both been so incredibly busy juggling their career, making music, filming, etc. They really haven’t had a moment to stop and hit the pause button for a bit,” a friend said. “The past few months have gone by so quickly and they’re looking forward to some well-deserved time off.”

The insider continued, “So this holiday season is going to be extra special for them because not only are they celebrating their first holiday season together as a married couple, but there also so grateful that they’re able to take some time out to relax and just spend time together as newlyweds and with their family. That’s all they’re really looking forward to this holiday season.”