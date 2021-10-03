Blake Lively Shares “My Little Pony” Birthday Cake for Daughter Betty – Hollywood Life

Blake Lively spared no expense for her youngest daughter’s second birthday as she treated Betty to a special unicorn themed party!

Three cheers for the birthday girl! Blake Lively‘s third child Betty turns two on Monday, October 4 and to ring in her special day the actress treated her littlest girl to a “My Little Pony” themed party. The Gossip Girl alum shared a couple of fun photos of what awaited her daughter and friends on her Instagram story Sunday, October 3.

The first photo shows off what appeared to be a pile of rainbow-wrapped party favors stuffed with cookies, rice krispies and other sweet treats. The 34-year old mom of three captioned the photo “My Little Problem” and also wrote, “I really should’ve invited the kids.” Maybe the blonde bombshell needed an extra hand wrapping up the treats but in any case – the baked goods looked delish! The second photo Blake posted featured her holding the magnificent custom-made “My Little Pony” cake that was totally decked out in rainbow colors with some uh, extra decorations added. “I did add some stuff,” the actress said in the caption, “because I realize I have zero self control and an alarming lack of good judgement.”

Even though Betty is the star of the moment for her special day, Blake made sure to give a much-needed shoutout to the bakery that made it all possible, Beascakes Bakery of Armonk, New York. “Shout out to @beascakesbakery because I love to bring attention to small bakeries,” the Age of Adeline star wrote, followed by “bakery influencer.” At the end of the day, an attitude of gratitude always takes the cake!

Blake is no stranger to indulging her sweet tooth or going all out for her kids birthday parties. On February 9, Blake showed off another beautifully-made unicorn themed cake that she decorated herself once again. Her Instagram is filled with delectable shots of cupcakes from Sprinkles Cupcakes, a foray into making macarons, and even a specially-made birthday pie that she presented her husband Ryan Reynolds for his birthday on October 23, 2020. So, note to self on gift ideas for Blake Lively: anything sweet to eat!