Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Sabbatical’ Joke With Michael Caine – Hollywood Life

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often take jabs at each other on social media, but this one was particularly hilarious!

Blake Lively, 34, can’t give husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, a break! The Gossip Girl star took a hilarious jab at the Vancouver born actor after his latest Instagram post about the wrap of his movie Spirited. As he reflected on his time working on the “challenging” project, Ryan revealed he would be taking a break from making movies. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he penned in the post, shared on Oct. 16.

A sabbatical is term used to reference time off from a job where individuals may choose to travel or research, among other things — but eventually return to their post.

Blake was quick to reply in the comments, noting, “Michael Caine did it first.” The California native’s short statement was in reference to news that Caine, 88, revealed he would be retiring from acting earlier in the week.

Social media was emotional over Michael’s announcement, where he said that Best Sellers had “turned out to me my last part,” as he explained he hadn’t worked “for two years” due to health problems pertaining to his spine. “I think it would be, yeah. I don’t have any… there haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years because nobody’s been making any movies that I wanna do, but also I’m 88…There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88, you know?” he added on BBC Radio’s Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review.

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021

A day later, however, Michael clarified he wasn’t retiring. “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” the 88-year-old wrote on Twitter, also putting out a statement. “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” he said to Variety.

Of course, we hope Ryan isn’t taking too long of a break from making movies (Deadpool 3, anyone?) — but Blake’s comment certainly brought the laughs.