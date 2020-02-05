Blair Kinghorn trusts that Scotland can defeat England in Six Nations | Rugby Union News





Blair Kinghorn is confident that Scotland can retain the Calcutta Cup

Blair Kinghorn insists that Scotland has the tools to eliminate England on Saturday.

The key to opening the defense of the enemy Auld has been in the hands of Finn Russell in recent times, but half of the fly will be absent again in Murrayfield after being disciplined for an alleged session of alcohol late at night.

Scotland was beaten 19-12 by Ireland last weekend after wasting a series of gold opportunities, including the stealthy terror test of Captain Stuart Hogg.

But Edinburgh side Kinghorn is confident that Scotland has the firepower necessary to beat England.

He said: "Finn is a great player, but I have full confidence in all team members."

"Adam Hastings played very well on Saturday against Ireland. And it's great to see guys like Huw Jones get back in shape. He's a devastating player."

"I completely believe that we have all the creativity we need. The post-game review in Ireland was good. We have done some really positive things on Saturday, but we know that games like that need to win."

Kinghorn won his 18th Scotland cap against Ireland last weekend

"Losing is not fun at all. We had opportunities to win but we gave away too many penalties and balls at crucial points."

"It's something we've worked hard on, but it's never nice to lose, especially when we haven't won there for 10 years, so it was a great opportunity."

"Every time you return from a defeat you enter, look at the images and try to jump to the next game, and there is no better than England at home."

"Everyone wants to get trapped. We feel frustrated after the game, but it's one of those things."

"It's a quick change, so we only have time to see the things we can improve and then move on."

"It would mean everything to win on Saturday. It's a massive game at home and we want to retain the Calcutta Cup and the points for the table."

Scotland crashed in the group stage of the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Scotland was glad to leave 2019 behind after a disappointing championship campaign that produced only one victory, followed by an exit from the group stage in the World Cup.

The loss to Andy Farrell's team last week was not the way they expected to start the Six Nations, but Kinghorn hopes to start the Scotland season this weekend.

"We have not had the results we wanted in the last year," he confessed. "We all know it and we have all raised our hands for that. But we are working hard to fix it."

"Although we didn't get the result last week, we showed some really positive things to Ireland."

"So Saturday is a massive game for us. I totally believe that we can get a result and that a really successful year can begin for us."

"Everyone on the team is really positive and we have full confidence in ourselves that we can achieve winning performance."