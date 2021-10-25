Blackstone’s co-head of hedge fund unit McCormick to leave firm-sources By Reuters

BOSTON (Reuters) – John McCormick (NYSE:), who has led Blackstone Group (NYSE:)’s $81 billion hedge fund unit since 2018, plans to leave the firm, two sources said on Monday.

As the world’s biggest hedge fund investor, Blackstone backs new hedge funds, invests alongside hedge funds, buys majority stakes in them and offers internally run hedge funds to clients like pension funds and foreign governments.

A Blackstone representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

