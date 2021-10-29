BlackSky to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 12, 2021

Article content

HERNDON, Va. — BlackSky (the “Company” or “BlackSky”) (NYSE: BKSY), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, November 12th, 2021 before the financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) using passcode 13724854. The call will also be available live via webcast here .