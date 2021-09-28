BlackRock SEC filings show company gained $369K from Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

A filing from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, shows that BlackRock (NYSE:) Financial Management has increased the number of its futures contracts since Q1 2021.
According to a Tuesday filing with the SEC, the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund included 54 Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts issued through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as of July 31. The contracts, which expired on Aug. 27, were worth $10.8 million, appreciating by $369,137.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.