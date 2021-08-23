Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO (Reuters) – BlackRock (NYSE:) Japan said on Monday it was hiring former Bank of Japan policymaker Takako Masai as an external board member, effective Tuesday.
Masai served as the sole female member of the central bank’s nine-member board for five years until June.
