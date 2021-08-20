BlackRock ETFs hold $384 million of shares in Bitcoin mining firms By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BlackRock ETFs hold $384 million of shares in Bitcoin mining firms

Filings submitted by the $9 trillion multinational investment manager BlackRock (NYSE:) reveal the firm has made significant investments in two leading publicly traded mining firms.

A June 30 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, unearthed by Forbes, shows that BlackRock owns a 6.71% stake in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and 6.61% of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:).