BlackRock ETFs hold $384 million of shares in Bitcoin mining firms By Cointelegraph

Filings submitted by the $9 trillion multinational investment manager BlackRock (NYSE:) reveal the firm has made significant investments in two leading publicly traded mining firms.
A June 30 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, unearthed by Forbes, shows that BlackRock owns a 6.71% stake in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and 6.61% of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:).
