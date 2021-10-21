Home Business BlackRock close to investing 500 million euros in Ionity -sources By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BlackRock (NYSE:) is close to investing around 500 million euros ($582 million) in electric vehicle charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is no guarantee that a deal will materialise and talks between the parties could still fall apart, the people added.

Ionity, whose owners include Volkswagen (DE:), Daimler (OTC:), BMW and Ford, in March said it was examining ways to expand its network of fast-chargers across Europe.

Sources told Reuters in June that Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) and Renault (PA:) were among those interested in taking a 20-25% stake valued at 400-500 million euros.

BlackRock declined to comment on the investment, which was first reported by manager magazin.

A spokesperson for Ionity declined to comment, saying that the company was constantly discussing additional investment possibilities with its shareholders, which also include Hyundai Motor, and that additional investors were welcome.

