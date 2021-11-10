BlackRock, Brookfield Pipeline Bids Underscore an ESG Dilemma

Article content (Bloomberg) — Larry Fink is among Wall Street’s most outspoken leaders when it comes to climate change. He also just placed a bid on a major fossil-fuel asset. BlackRock Inc., which he built into the world’s largest money manager, was among finalists to acquire a stake in Saudi Aramco’s natural-gas pipeline network — a deal that on its face raises questions about Fink’s ambitions to de-carbonize the planet. But the move shows how hard it is for even the most climate-progressive firms to completely ditch polluting industries at a time when countries are still years away from clean energy.

Article content Brookfield Asset Management Inc. — which hired former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to strengthen the firm’s environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing — also placed a bid on the pipeline network. Whoever wins will probably realize considerable returns on an investment that may top $15 billion. As well as an obligation to investors, the firms are acknowledging that oil and gas companies will have a role to play in energy production for the foreseeable future. “It really highlights the challenge for the world about how we’re going to get through this next 10 to 20 years while we still need conventional energy,” said Tensie Whelan, director of the Center for Sustainable Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business.