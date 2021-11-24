Blackpink’s Lisa Tests Positive For COVID-19

The agency representing Blackpink confirmed the news today.
As most of us already know, the 24-year-old singer and dancer is one of four performers in Blackpink.
The group, which also includes fellow members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, was originally formed in 2016 and is based in Seoul. The artists developed enormous fan followings online as Blackpink’s music became popular across the globe.
A spokesperson from YG Entertainment, the agency representing Blackpink, confirmed that Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a statement originally sent to Star News, a South Korean news website.
The statement noted that Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé hadn’t yet been classified as Lisa’s close contacts, but each underwent PCR tests following her diagnosis. They were still waiting on those results at the time YG’s statement was written.
Lisa — who released a debut solo album in September and broke a YouTube record with the video for her single “LALISA” — didn’t address the COVID diagnosis on social media today.
But fans flooded the comments section of her most recent Instagram post nonetheless, sharing “get well soon” messages that mirrored similar sentiments posted on Twitter.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to learn more about COVID-19 in the US, or the World Health Organization’s website to learn more about its global impact.