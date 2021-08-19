Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
CALGARY, Canada — Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it will release fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results before market opens on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.
Blackline Safety Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 pm ET
Link:https://www.gowebcasting.com/11456
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.
- Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610
- Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
- International Toll: +1-604-638-5340
If you can’t make the call live, a replay will be available by dialing in to any of the phone numbers above and entering replaying access code 7533.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005483/en/
Contacts
INVESTOR/ANALYST CONTACT
Cody Slater, CEO
cslater@blacklinesafety.com
Telephone: +1 403 451 0327
MEDIA CONTACT
Christine Gillies, CMO
cgillies@blacklinesafety.com
Telephone: +1 403-629-9434
