Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Article content CALGARY, Canada — Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it will release fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results before market opens on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day. Blackline Safety Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 pm ET

Link:https://www.gowebcasting.com/11456

Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.