BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices – U.S. agencies

Article content A cybersecurity flaw in a software designed by BlackBerry Ltd could put at risk cars and medical equipment that use it and expose highly sensitive systems to attackers, the U.S. drugs regulator and a federal agency said on Tuesday. The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed https://support.blackberry.com/kb/articleDetail?articleNumber=000082334 that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed.

Article content The software is used https://www.reuters.com/article/us-blackberry-results-idUSKBN28R3AH by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the software is used in a wide range of products and its compromise “could result in a malicious actor gaining control of highly sensitive systems, increasing risk to the Nation’s critical functions,” the CISA said https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa21-229a.