Black Women Are Dominating The ‘Crate Challenge’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The ‘Crate Challenge’ isn’t for punks! All week people all over the U.S. have been attempting to walk across crates to win money. It takes some extreme balance and patience to be able to walk across the crates successfully. While many men have tried, women are actually killing the challenge with grace! Today a woman named Keri from Houston took the game up another notch and shocked many with her choice of footwear.

The twenty-five-year-old shared a tweet from last week stating she would be doing the challenge in heels, and she did just that. Keri walked across the crated with clear heels that strapped across her ankles. The Howard University graduate took her time and concentrated, and in less than a minute, she carefully walked up the crates. Although several people were talking in the background, trying to distract her, one of the women spectators had her back and commanded the crowd to “shh” and “be quiet.” The extra support worked because Keri was victorious in the end and made it across the crates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Over 23,000 Roommates commended Keri on her skills! One commented, “Sis had a technique and great balance. I love it.” The conversation about Keri didn’t end in our comments. It only began. Keri’s video quickly spread on Twitter and other blogs as people watched her compete in the “Hood Olympics.”

If you’re thinking about attempting this challenge, you might want to take some tips from Keri or Tica. As we previously reported, Tica was the first woman we shared winning the challenge on Friday. The mother of five made it down the crates by going at her own pace and blocking out the distraction. Tica wore sneakers and held her own! Congrats again to Keri and Tica!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Black Women Are Dominating The ‘Crate Challenge’ appeared first on The Shade Room.