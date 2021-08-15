Black Woman Gets Dream Job To Learn About Wine While Getting Paid $10K A Month

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Look up “winning” in the dictionary and I could only hope Lindsay Perry’s picture is right there, because sis is living the life that I think many of us would love to live. The Pennsylvania native landed a wine campaign that will pay her $10,000 a month to learn and sip wine while ALSO living rent-free on an exclusive winery in California’s Sonoma County!

The 28-year-old was announced as one of the two national winners for the Murphy-Goode Winery’s “A Really Goode Job” campaign search, according to The Grio.

In addition to her monthly $10K salary and year of free rent, Lindsay will be supplied 30 cases of Murphy-Goode wine to take home as compensation for time spent at the winery.

All Lindsay has to do is learn the world of e-commerce and work with a team to drive awareness and build demand for the winery. She’ll also have to shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operation.

The contest made international headlines in March. The winery received over 7,000 applications from around the world and the top 17 finalists arrived in Healdsburg, California, where they spent a week meeting employees and each other, as well as having in-person interviews.

Ultimately, Perry beat out all 15 other applicants and was chosen for her creativity, sense of humor, drive, and passion for wine, according to the winery.

“Working for Murphy-Goode Winery will present a unique challenge and represent a big pivot in my life. I’ll be jumping into the wine industry in the best way possible. Having the opportunity to shadow Dave, learn to make wine and grow professionally through this year of exploration, will change the trajectory of my life,”Lindsay said on the Murphy-Goode Winery site.

Lindsay will be winning alongside another contest winner, 28-year-old Veronica Hebbard, an engineer from Orlando, Florida.

