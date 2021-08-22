‘Black Widow’ helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow,” three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson.

The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson’s request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York.