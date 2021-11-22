Black Ruffled Gown – Hollywood Life

Carrie Underwood looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she performed at the 2021 AMAs on Nov. 21.

Carrie Underwood, 38, absolutely slayed the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21 when she performed her hit single with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” For the performance, Carrie took the stage in a stunning long-sleeve black gown with a ruffled skirt.

The dress featured a plunging V-neck bodice that was covered in crystals with long, billowy sleeves. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a big Western leather belt with a silver clasp. The bottom half of the dress featured a poofy black satin skirt that had tiers of ruffles.

The best part of Carrie’s dress was the plunging slit on the side of the skirt that revealed Carrie’s long, toned leg. She accessorized with necklaces and booties, while her blonde hair was down and straight.

It was a huge night for the 17-time AMAs winner, who actually won the award of Favorite Inspirational Artist this evening.

Carrie always slays her outfits – whether it’s for a performance or the red carpet – she always brings her a-game and that’s exactly what she did tonight. This dress was a total 180 from her gown at the 55th Annual CMA Awards just last week.

At the CMAs, Carrie opted to wear a skintight metallic silver gown with one long sleeve. The entire gown was covered in edgy spikes while the bottom half of the dress featured a plunging, hip-high slit. She accessorized her dazzling look with metallic silver platform heels.