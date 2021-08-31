Black MSNBC Reporter Verbally Attacked By White Man Live On Air While Reporting On Hurricane Ida

Roommates, social media is not here for the way that MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was verbally attacked by a stranger, as he reported about Hurricane Ida on location in Gulfport, Mississippi. The unknown man can be seen and heard screaming, “Report accurately” and running towards Brewster before the camera cut back to the studio as he was in the middle of providing the latest updates on Hurricane Ida.

Shaquille Brewster likely didn’t expect that reporting on Hurricane Ida would end with a white man bum-rushing and verbally attacking him for no reason at all. When the man ran up in Brewster’s face, he managed to remain calm, although he was visibly annoyed and concerned for his safety.

He turned his back away from the man, who could then be heard shouting again off-camera, as Brewster said “I going to turn this way because we have random people coming up.” Things continued to escalate and just before the man lunged into his face he said, “I’m going to send it back to you “because we have a person who needs a little help right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Back at the MSNBC studio for additional Hurricane Ida coverage anchor Craig Melvin voiced his shock at the encounter, saying “Hey! Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Um, we’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there.”

Melvin followed up and informed viewers about what happened after. ‘[I’m] pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is just fine. Shaq is OK.” Brewster also posted on Twitter and wrote that “the team and I are all good.”

As of now, the man remains unidentified to the public.

