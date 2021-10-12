Blac Chyna Screams At Fan To Get Vaccinated In Wild Airport Rant – Hollywood Life

Blac Chyna was caught on video seemingly yelling at a fan to get the COVID vaccine. At one point, the reality star said, ‘stop being stupid, hoe!’

Blac Chyna had an outburst over the COVID vaccine at the Miami International Airport on Sunday, October 10. In a video obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old reality star could be seen screaming at a group of travelers in a terminal to “go get f***ing vaccinated.” The explosive rant reportedly started when a female fan, who was holding a baby, had approached Blac Chyna asking for a photo, which caused the star to go off. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

In the footage, Blac Chyna is standing beside several bodyguards when she erupted at the crowd. “Go get f***ing vaccinated. Stop being stupid, hoe!” the mother of two yelled. Blac Chyna’s rant caught the attention of nearly all the travelers in the terminal, and some could be seen laughing at the model. She was dressed in a colorful coat during the airport incident, and had on sunglasses, a gold necklace, and her hair was dyed bright blue. Per TMZ, Blac Chyna got vaccinated against COVID during an Instagram Live at the beginning of the year.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is known to be quite outspoken about her opinions. In fact, her airport incident came less than a month after the star got candid on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast about ex Rob Kardashian —with whom she shares daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 4 — and the rest of his famous loved ones. During the interview, Blac Chyna gave her honest thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on-and-off relationship, and revealed if she would ever hire Kris Jenner as her manager.

In regard to the Kris-related question, Blac Chyna said, “I feel like just me, personally, I’m a businesswoman, and I got [my business] off the floor from the ground up, from the mud. I’ve been through my trials and my tribulations, and I feel like just me, I know what’s best for me.” In addition to Dream, Blac Chyna is mom to son King Cairo, 8, whom she shares with ex Tyga.