Blac Chyna Reportedly Involved In Police Investigation After She’s Accused Of Holding A Woman Hostage In Her Hotel Room

Blac Chyna is reportedly involved in a police investigation after it was alleged that she held a woman hostage in her hotel room last month. In a video obtained by The Sun, a woman could be seen leaving outside of a hotel room as she bursts into tears as her friend (who is recording the video) calls for her to come out. Blac Chyna could be seen standing at the door as the woman walks out.

According to The Sun, the incident reportedly took place at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand after Chyna allegedly invited the woman and her friend back to her room for some drinks. The woman’s friend Ron Knighton said, “Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good.”

He continued to say, “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a**es. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

It wasn’t until 20 minutes later, other individuals that appeared to be a part of Chyna’s team, knocked on the door telling her to open up.

That’s when the woman walked out of the room emotional as she began to cry. As she apologized, Ron said, “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.”

There were no visuals of drugs seen in the video.

The Sun reports that the Sacramento Police acknowledged that they were made aware of the incident, which took place on November 27th around 3 am. A spokesperson said, “A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

Back in October, Chyna was recorded going off on a fan at the airport about being vaccinated.

