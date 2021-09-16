Blac Chyna Dishes Kardashians In New Interview – Hollywood Life

The model and influencer, who used to date Rob Kardashian, didn’t hesitate to weigh in on the family’s latest drama, in a new clip from the ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ podcast.

Blac Chyna didn’t hold back in her new interview with, and she wasn’t afraid to give her thoughts on issues that members of the Kardashian family are currently going through, when appearing on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast on Thursday September 16. The 33-year-old model, who shares her younger child Dream Renée Kardashian, 4, with Rob Kardashian, 34, revealed that she feels most of the members of the family should try to do whatever makes them the happiest.

Host David Yontef asked the model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, what she thought about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced, and Blac Chyna put an emphasis on strong co-parenting. “Some people like they grow apart, y’know what I mean? Some people stay together. Long as they do what’s right — you know what I mean — for the kids, that’s all that matters, and just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends,” she said. “Anything that y’all do share like kids or businesses, make that be the main focus. That’s what I feel about that. “

The host also asked Blac Chyna what she thought about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on-and-off relationship, which has involved the NBA player cheating on her. The model mentioned that those kinds of mistakes are common in life, and advised for the pair to do “whatever makes them happy,” and said she knew some people who took someone back after being unfaithful. “Some people mess up. Some people don’t. Whatever it is. If at the end of the day, somebody makes a mistake, but at the very end of the day, he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart,” she explained.

The last question the host asked was whether the model would ever consider taking Kris Jenner on as a manager, but Blac Chyna quickly said that she wouldn’t. “I feel like just me, personally, I’m a businesswoman, and I got [my business] off the floor from the ground up, from the mud,” she said. “I’ve been through my trials and my tribulations, and I feel like just me, I know what’s best for me. Maybe I might even go into maybe managing somebody else, and maybe giving them the blueprint, but see, this is like the real blueprint: from moving from D.C. to going to school in Miami to being in top relationships to going through like drama and cases and this, and still being able to keep everything together as a woman and a woman of color.”