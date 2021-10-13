Blac Chyna Delivers Pro-Vaccine Rant In Miami Airport



Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images



As of today, slightly more than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other data from the New York Times shows Florida’s immunization numbers rank about 20th compared with those in other states. And while just under two-thirds of its population is now vaccinated, Florida’s deadly surge in COVID infections over the summer raised national concerns about its immunization roll out, and calls for heightened measures to stop the spread.