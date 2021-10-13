Blac Chyna Delivers Pro-Vaccine Rant In Miami Airport

A video recorded inside an airport terminal in Miami — which quickly went viral online — shows the rapper surrounded by a security detail and loudly urging passersby to “go get the vaccine.”
“Go get checked out! It’s sad!” she shouts. Exactly who Chyna is addressing in the clip, and what prompted her to commence a public, pro-vaccine rant in this particular moment, isn’t clear.
But her sentiment about the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 couldn’t be more straightforward. “Go get the shot,” she urges in the video clip, before additionally championing booster shots and ensuring children are vaccinated before they return to in-person classrooms.
“This is why people’s grandparents are dying and shit,” she continues. “Go get the vaccine and stop being stupid.”
While Twitter users pointed out that Chyna really should have been wearing a face mask while delivering a diatribe about COVID safety indoors, they also noted that she made valid points and communicated them pretty effectively.
Head to the CDC’s website for information about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.
