Blac Chyna Delivers Pro-Vaccine Rant In Miami Airport

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

After encouraging her followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a Q&A hosted via Instagram Live, Blac Chyna took a more direct approach to public health advocacy while in Florida over the weekend.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A video recorded inside an airport terminal in Miami — which quickly went viral online — shows the rapper surrounded by a security detail and loudly urging passersby to “go get the vaccine.”


Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

“Go get checked out! It’s sad!” she shouts. Exactly who Chyna is addressing in the clip, and what prompted her to commence a public, pro-vaccine rant in this particular moment, isn’t clear.

Dr. Fauci better watch out because Blac Chyna might be coming for his job. This is the public service announcement some of y’all needed about this damn vaccine 😂💉


@revolttv / Via Twitter: @revolttv

But her sentiment about the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 couldn’t be more straightforward. “Go get the shot,” she urges in the video clip, before additionally championing booster shots and ensuring children are vaccinated before they return to in-person classrooms.

“This is why people’s grandparents are dying and shit,” she continues. “Go get the vaccine and stop being stupid.”

While Twitter users pointed out that Chyna really should have been wearing a face mask while delivering a diatribe about COVID safety indoors, they also noted that she made valid points and communicated them pretty effectively.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

As of today, slightly more than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other data from the New York Times shows Florida’s immunization numbers rank about 20th compared with those in other states. And while just under two-thirds of its population is now vaccinated, Florida’s deadly surge in COVID infections over the summer raised national concerns about its immunization roll out, and calls for heightened measures to stop the spread.

Head to the CDC’s website for information about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR