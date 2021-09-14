BJ Novak Calls Mindy Kaling His “Favorite Star”

“Saw my favorite star last night.”
BJ documented their meet-up on Instagram with a selfie and a witty caption that gave due praise to the Never Have I Ever star.
“I don’t usually ask for selfies with celebrities but saw my favorite star last night and just had to,” wrote BJ, and now those of us who also hold Mindy’s preeminent celeb status in the highest regard can confirm that we have something in common.
Fans of either, or both, comedians know Mindy and BJ’s friendship goes way back.
After permanently winning us over with their performances as on-off couple Kelly and Ryan on The Office, the two were romantically involved for a while.
Ultimately, Mindy and BJ developed an enviable platonic bond that carried them through many hilarious social media exchanges, red carpet photos, and Hollywood event appearances together.
BJ is also the godfather of Mindy’s children, which is probably the best marker of their closeness and how far they’ve come since their Office days.
As for their latest selfie — could this mean there’s a future collaboration on the way? Or am I getting ahead of myself? LMK your thoughts in the comments below!
