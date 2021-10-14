Bitwise applies for ‘actual’ Bitcoin ETF with NYSE Arca By Cointelegraph

After almost two years, Bitwise Asset Management has once again applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create a exchange-traded fund.
In an Oct. 14 Twitter (NYSE:) announcement from Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan, the investment firm will be pursuing a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF with NYSE Arca that holds “actual BTC,” and not derivatives or other indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies. According to Hougan, the Bitwise team has spent more than two years analyzing the firm’s ability to “surveil and enforce” any attempts at manipulation and concluded that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, is a “regulated market of significant size” for the crypto market.
