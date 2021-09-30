Bitvo Expands Crypto Asset Offering

CALGARY, Alberta — Bitvo Inc. (“Bitvo”) is pleased to announce that it has added to its crypto asset offering, including the addition of a U.S. dollar stablecoin. Now on the Bitvo platform you can buy, sell and trade Bitcoin, Ether, ADA (Cardano), XRP (Ripple), Dogecoin, Uniswap, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Canadian dollar stablecoin QCAD and U.S. dollar stablecoin USDC. As with any purchase, Bitvo encourages you to conduct your own research on any crypto asset you trade. As a starting place, Bitvo provides information on all crypto assets tradable on the Bitvo platform under Frequently Asked Questions, Cryptocurrency found here: https://bitvo.com/support-and-contact-information/ .

When trading with Bitvo, you have access to a safe, secure and easy to use crypto asset trading platform via its best-in-class website and mobile applications for iOS and Android. Additionally, Bitvo offers proprietary features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, Bitvo Cash Card, and technical analysis tools.

About Bitvo

Bitvo ( www.bitvo.com) is a cryptocurrency trading platform that facilitates buying and selling of cryptocurrencies through its best-in-class website and mobile applications. Bitvo differentiates itself by making transacting in cryptocurrencies easier than anyone else and offering proprietary features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, the Bitvo Cash Card and technical analysis tools. Additionally, Bitvo is managed and owned by a group of competent, transparent and qualified individuals comprised of seasoned financial markets and payment processing professionals (read more about the team here). Finally, Bitvo makes security a top priority. The company has never lost customer funds. Fiat funds are stored at major Canadian banks and cryptocurrencies are stored primarily in cold storage with BitGo Trust Company, a licensed trust company with the South Dakota Division of Banking with US$100 million of insurance.

