BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Official Launch With Super Representatives Election By DailyCoin

BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Official Launch With Super Representatives Election



TRON, one of the world’s largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems, and BitTorrent, the leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the official launch of BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) on October 30th, 2021. BTTC marks TRON and BitTorrents’ first-ever foray into the cross-chain field, heralding the advent of a whole new era! Now calling for quality projects and institutions around the world.

BTTC is the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol built on TRON, co-developed by the core teams of BitTorrent and TRON. The protocol adopts a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism, deploying multiple Super Representatives to validate transactions, and is compatible with EVM. Furthermore, BTTC will support and be compatible with TRON, , and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) upon its release, allowing users to transfer mainstream assets among TRON, Ethereum, and BSC in a decentralized manner without any restrictions.

To further enhance the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) ecosystem and tap into talent for community management, the team behind BTTC has decided to launch the BTTC Super Representative (node validator) application and recruit quality Super Representatives from global communities. Super Representatives have played a vital role in public chains as they evolve; they ensure the smooth operation of the entire public chain system while serving as the direct representation of the blockchain value of decentralization. As a general rule, an institution or individual needs to stake a certain amount of tokens as required to apply to be a Super Representative on the PoS chain. Super Representatives that fulfill their functions will receive rewards from the system.

BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is committed to building a healthy TRON ecosystem that benefits all its global users and welcomes the participation of outstanding institutions and project teams. Participants who successfully apply will receive a formal notice after the application is closed and officially participate in the BTTC Super Representative election.

The election of BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Super Representatives will be held synchronically on TRON. During the election, BTT holders will be able to vote by staking. Thus, anyone is welcome to this completely decentralized BTTC Super Representative election, and BTT holders can not only cast votes by staking but enjoy staking rewards from their votes.

It is worth noting that the election channel will be closed once the Super Representative quota and BTT staking volume reach the upper limit. After becoming a Super Representative, users can earn a certain amount of BTT and participate in community governance.

The specific election scheme and reward rules will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

