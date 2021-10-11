BitTorrent Announces First Three Winners Leading Up to 10 Million BTT Grand Prize By DailyCoin

BitTorrent Announces First Three Winners Leading Up to 10 Million BTT Grand Prize



BitTorrent, a leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the first-round winners of the Golden Wallet Sweepstakes – a new incentive program designed to reward the community members and drive more engagement.

Eray Özgen, a Turkey resident, was awarded the 1 million BTT in the first weekly drawing. Özgen, who owns a film production company with his brother, said he plans to invest a portion of that award into TRON Foundation projects (tokens and coins).

The Week 2 Giveaway winner was Clark Michael Gaya. The 34-year-old Filipino citizen works as a mechanical fitter on marine vessels. While waiting for his next assignment on a passenger yacht in France, Gaya plans to hold off and keep the 1 million BTT he won as he anticipates BitTorrent’s native token to appreciate.

Ben Huggins was the latest of the winners.

“The money is a very significant windfall to me. I’ve never really had decent money in my life, so this prize would help in paying off almost all of my non-student debts and car loan. Without that stress, I can join a coding bootcamp and finally get my first start into software engineering.”

In particular, participants are required to download and install any of the sponsor’s free or paid applications that contain a BitTorrent Speed wallet. Then, entrants can activate the Golden Wallet Incentive following the steps outlined when launching BitTorrent Speed for the first time.

Participants in the incentive program – who activate the Speed wallet – can turbocharge their rewards. They will benefit from additional perks, including faster download speeds while receiving rewards in BitTorrent (BTT) tokens.

No purchase, entry fee, or obligation is necessary to enter the sweepstakes or win. Participants can also enter by email. In addition, eligible Sweepstakes torrent clients can be downloaded here: µTorrent Classic, µTorrent Web, BitTorrent Classic, BitTorrent Web.

The grand prize winner of 10 million BTT is yet to be selected. Participants can enter through October 11th 3:59 PST. You can find more details about the Golden Wallet Sweepstakes here.

Continue reading on DailyCoin