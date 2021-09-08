Bitso to assist the launch of El Salvador’s official Bitcoin wallet Chivo By Cointelegraph

Bitso, a major cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, will be the core crypto service provider for El Salvador’s official (BTC) wallet, known as Chivo.
In conjunction with Bitcoin becoming legal tender in El Salvador, Bitso announced on Tuesday that the firm would assist El Salvador in launching the state-supported BTC wallet alongside companies like Silvergate Bank, digital currency company Athena Bitcoin and blockchain firm Algorand.
