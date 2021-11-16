BitPay Will Support Shiba Inu Soon, Says AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron By CoinQuora

BitPay Will Support Shiba Inu Soon, Says AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron



BitPay has decided to list (SHIB).

AMC Theatres CEO announced on Twitter (NYSE:) today.

This will allow AMC Theatres to accept SHIB payments for its movie tickets and concessions.

In a mood to accept SHIB payment, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron has just announced that online crypto payment giant BitPay has decided to offer support for Shiba Inu. In fact, this sounds flourishing and appealing to the entire Shiba community.

To list SHIB on its mainstream platform, Aron requested BitPay to do this so that AMC Theatres can start accepting SHIB payments for movie tickets and concessions. To go further in detail, with this fortune, AMC Theatres is going to be the first BitPay client to accept Shiba Inu.

Specifically, Aron disclosed the news on Twitter today. The netizens applauded Aron and said they cherish how keeps his promise at all times. Moreover, the announcement also took the whole crypto Twitter community by storm as they are all happy waiting for the event roll out.

Attention #SHIBArmy: Our friends @Bitpay decided to support Shiba Inu specifically because I asked, so AMC can take Shiba Inu for online payments of movie tickets and concessions. @AMCTheatres to be the first @bitpay client to accept Shiba Inu. Timing 60-120 days. This is a WOW! pic.twitter.com/F54i22hHDv — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 15, 2021

In many ways, the Shiba Army and crypto apes strongly believe that if BitPay list SHIB, it will massively attract lots of businesses and clients. While others also think that this time will see Shiba Inu adoption increase exponentially well in the market.

As this news brings a leap of serene atmosphere to the Shiba community, Gemini exchange CEO, Tyler Winklevoss also expressed his enthusiasm for seeing the Aron update. He feels extremely positive about how the meme coin is taking the crypto world by storm.

