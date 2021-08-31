Home Business BitPay wallet integrates 1inch Network DEX aggregator By Cointelegraph

BitPay wallet integrates 1inch Network DEX aggregator

1inch Network, a major decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator and automated market maker, is broadening its reach by partnering with veteran crypto wallet provider BitPay.

The two companies announced that 1inch’s DEX aggregation functionality is available for all users of the BitPay wallet — an app that allows individuals to manage, convert and spend 12 different cryptocurrencies through integrations with ATMs, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, Google (NASDAQ:) Pay and Mastercard (NYSE:).