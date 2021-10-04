BitOasis crypto exchange to help Dubai Police spread fraud awareness By Cointelegraph

BitOasis, a cryptocurrency exchange from the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with the Dubai Police Force to raise awareness about frauds related to crypto investment and trades.
The exchange’s partnership with the Dubai Police is intended to help build regulations that will make crypto safe for investors in the region, BitOasis CEO Ola Doudin said. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Doudin stated:
