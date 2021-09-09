BitMEX racketeering complaint dismissed over lengthy ‘copy and paste’ claims By Cointelegraph

A U.S. District Judge has dismissed amended racketeering allegations brought by traders against the parent company of derivatives exchange BitMEX, HDR Global trading, noting that many of the plaintiff’s accusations had been copy and pasted from a different lawsuit filed against the platform.
On Sept. 7, Judge William Orrick dismissed the plaintiff’s claims that BitMEX had engaged in market manipulation, fraudulent inducement, and violated both the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) and Commodity Exchange Acts.
