BitMEX goes carbon-neutral and pledges to go the extra mile By Cointelegraph

In a candid statement, the company expressed its intention to go further than merely balancing its emission output, citing a recent purchase of 7,110 tonnes of CO2 credits, approximately valued at $100,000, in partnership with AI carbon data tracking firm Pachama.

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has become one of the first exchanges in the sector to announce their carbon-neutral status, as well as vowing to offset emissions of all transactions to and from the platform.

