BitMEX CEO predicts Bitcoin will be legal tender in five countries by 2022 By Cointelegraph

Countries in the developing world will soon follow in the steps of El Salvador and make (BTC) legal tender, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner recently predicted.
In a Wednesday blog post, Höptner expressed support for El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in September, predicting that developing countries will be “leading the way” in Bitcoin adoption:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.