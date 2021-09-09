Bitmain brings 56K Bitcoin miners to the state By Cointelegraph

Chinese mining hardware giant Bitmain will be bringing 56,000 of its latest Antminers to the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia.
The influx of mining rigs is part of a three-way deal between Nevada-based tech firm ISW Holdings, crypto mining datacenter Bit5ive, and Bitmain. The total cost of the hardware deployment will be around $62 million according to ISW and is expected to generate monthly revenue of $10 million when running at full capacity.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.