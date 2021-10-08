Bitkraft VC launches $75M investment fund for blockchain gaming By Cointelegraph

E-sports, gaming and interactive media investment platform Bitkraft VC has established a $75 million token fund for investing in blockchain gaming and digital entertainment.
The fund uses a “stage-agnostic” strategy, meaning that it will put money in companies and startups at any business development stage. Apart from equity investment, the token fund will also invest in cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
