Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit Join Hands to Combat Money Laundering By CoinQuora

Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit Join Hands to Combat Money Laundering



Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit are coming together to set up CODE (COnnect Digital Exchanges).

The corporation will help them align systems better with the Travel Rule, an anti-money laundering standard.

The Travel Rule will be applied when transferring cryptocurrency worth 1 million won or more, starting from March 25, 2022.

Leading global cryptocurrency exchanges Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit announced today that they are coming together for a joint venture, CODE (COnnect Digital Exchanges).

As per reports, the three companies will work together to build a ‘travel rule’ system. For this, they will have a total investment of 900 million won between them. The new-established corporation will help them abide by the Travel Rule, an anti-money laundering rule established in 2019. Moreover, each exchange will own one-third equal shares and voting rights.

Initially, the CEO will be Cha Myung-hoon, who is CEO of Coinone right now. Later, the representative directors appointed by the three companies will take turns to serve as CEO every …

Continue reading on CoinQuora