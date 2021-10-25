BitGo integrates Stacks, bringing Bitcoin DeFi to institutions By Cointelegraph

Beginning Monday, BitGo will offer institutional token holders the ability to earn rewards through the Stacks token, which is also known as STX. Through a process known as Stacking, STX token holders can earn BTC rewards directly in their wallets.
Unlike other yield-earning services, BTC rewards generated through Stacking are not based on a lending auction, which means STX token holders do not need to lend their funds. Rather, Stacks claims that the yield is derived directly from its staking mechanism, which is connected to the Bitcoin blockchain.
