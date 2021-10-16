bitFlyer Registers As Type 1 Financial Instruments Business By CoinQuora

bitFlyer Registers As Type 1 Financial Instruments Business



bitFlyer released a “Notice of Registration as a Type 1 Financial Instrument Business.

It comes under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act as of October 14th, 2021.

bitFlyer aims to reopen new registrations for margin trading services for crypto assets.

bitFlyer Inc. recently announced that it is now registered as a Type 1 Financial Instrument Business, under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act as of October 14, 2021. bitFlyer also shared this good news in its official Twitter (NYSE:) account.

bitFlyer,Inc. is pleased to announce that we have been registered as a Type I Financial Instruments Business under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act as of October 14, 2021. Please click the link to see more information.https://t.co/AYGDfCzKBx — bitFlyer（ビットフライヤー） (@bitFlyer) October 14, 2021

In detail, bitFlyer is a renowned crypto exchange headquartered in Japan. It tops the list when it comes to (BTC) trading volume for the last five consecutive years. Founded in 2014, bitFlyer has always tried to build a highly liquid global trading platform for crypto assets. Particularly, its core business is to margin trading services for crypto assets, as well as continue to develop new services that emphasize liquidity. As a result, bitFlyer takes pride in offering these kinds of services to a wide range of customers, internationally.

As seen in the Twitter thread above, bitFlyer expressed its joy in the registration saying,

With this successful registration, we intend to reopen new registrations for margin trading services for crypto assets, which are regarded as over-the-counter crypto assets derivatives trading under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, in the near future.

Furthermore, bitFlyer specified over-the-counter crypto assets like Lightning FX and Lightning Futures. It also reiterated that it will provide more details about this matter in due course. In their publication, bitFlyer presented detailed information on its registration notice:

Date of Registration: October 14th, (Thursday), 2021

Name of Financial Instrument Business: bitFlyer Inc.

Registration Number: Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau 3294 (Type 1 Financial Instruments Business)

In conclusion, as a Type 1 Financial Instrument Business, bitFlyer stated that it hopes to provide an environment wherein its customers will be able to trade crypto assets with higher security — resulting in a profound peace of mind. Moreover, bitFlyer mentioned that it also aspires to contribute to the further development of the market, as the leading crypto exchange in the blockchain and crypto industry.

To know more about bitFlyer, click here.

