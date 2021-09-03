Bitfinex Pay to integrate U2F authentication for online merchant payments By Cointelegraph

The move enables the capacity for online stores and merchants adopting the Bitfinex Pay widget to receive payments for goods and services in a range of crypto assets, including (BTC), Ether (ETH), Lightning Network BTC (LN-BTC) and Tether (USDT) on the and Tron blockchains.

In an effort to increase customers’ security and privacy on its platform, cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has announced the adoption of open authentication standard universal second factor (U2F) within its merchant payments service, Bitfinex Pay.

