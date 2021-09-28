Bitfinex Paid $23.7M in Transaction Fees to Send $100K USDT By CoinQuora

Bitfinex Paid $23.7M in Transaction Fees to Send $100K USDT



On behalf of DeversiFi, Bitfinex paid $23.7M fees for payment of $100K in USDT.

This transaction may be the largest transaction fee ever.

The wallet of crypto exchange Bitfinex recently paid $23.7 million in transaction fees for sending $100,000 in Tether (USDT) in an unfortunate oversight.

Bitfinex spinoff DeversiFi, a non-custodial exchange, reportedly handled the transaction on their platform, which provides access to DeFi protocols without paying gas fees. Apparently, Bitfinex pays the transaction fees through one of its main wallets, in which case they are footing the bill for the transaction.

DeversiFi Spokesperson said,

At 11:10 UTC on the 27th September a deposit transaction was made using a hardware wallet from the main DeversiFi user interface with an erroneously high gas fee.

Moreover, the matter is currently under investigation. They will p…

