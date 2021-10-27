Bitfinex Offers Nuvei’s Crypto On-ramp Service in Bid to Capture Millions of New Users By DailyCoin

Bitfinex Offers Nuvei’s Crypto On-ramp Service in Bid to Capture Millions of New Users



Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has joined forces with Nuvei, via its subsidiary Simplex, a leading fiat-crypto gateway provider, enabling users to deploy its suite of crypto on-ramp services.

Bitfinex customers with an intermediate verification level will obtain access to the new Simplex funding options. Users will be able to purchase a variety of digital tokens using debit and credit cards. Initially, they will be able to purchase bitcoin (BTC), (ETH), (USDt) and Tether Gold (XAUt), with further tokens to be added in the coming months. Simplex’s industry-leading anti-fraud systems will underpin all transactions.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bitfinex,”

said Nimrod Lehavi, CEO and Co-founder of Simplex, a Nuvei company.

“Bitfinex is a great addition to our strong roster of crypto businesses and exchanges. Our goal is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone.”

“Our mission has always been to increase the accessibility of digital tokens and provide an optimal trading experience for our growing customer base,”

said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

Nuvei is the global payment technology partner of thriving brands.

Bitfinex is a pioneer in the digital token space, having carved out a reputation for delivering a high performance platform that delivers an impeccable trading experience.

