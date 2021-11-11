Bitfarms expands to US, plans green crypto mining operation in Washington By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Canadian mining company Bitfarms is planning to build its first data center in the United States following the purchase of a land plot in Washington State.

In a Nov. 11 announcement, Bitfarms said it aimed to establish mining operations in the U.S. capable of 620 petahashes per second using 6,200 Bitmain rigs fully powered by hydroelectric energy. The firm has already purchased a 24 megawatt hydro power farm in Washington for $26 million, but plans to expand to 99 MW by developing additional farms in the area.