Bitfarms announces agreement with the City of Sherbrooke on plan to fully develop 96 MW of green Bitcoin mining infrastructure

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces today it has reached an agreement with the City of Sherbrooke, Québec, on a comprehensive agreement to develop 96 MW of hydropower on an expedited basis. The agreement with the City advances the Company’s growth goals of 3 Exahash by first quarter 2022 and 8 Exahash by year-end 2022 while addressing residential concerns about sound emissions.

Under the agreement, Bitfarms’ current operations in the City of Sherbrooke on Rue de la Pointe will be replaced by new, high efficiency facilities with next-generation mining equipment optimized for higher output levels and lower power consumption. To address the sound level concerns, the new facilities will be situated in more remote locations and include, if required, sound monitoring equipment that allows Bitfarms to adjust operations to reduce sound levels on a real-time basis.

“This agreement is a ‘win-win-win’ for the City, its residents, and for Bitfarms,” emphasized Emiliano Grodzki, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. “We regret the inconvenience to those citizens of Sherbrooke who have been affected by the noise from our Rue de la Pointe facility. We have invested considerable resources to be attentive to their expectations and are committed to meeting with them to address their concerns. Bitfarms is dedicated to social responsibility globally and within the communities in which we operate. The City of Sherbrooke is important to us, and this agreement demonstrates our desire to work with and support our local communities as we achieve our growth goals,” added Mr. Grodzki.

About

Bitfarms

Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

http://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/

https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io https:// www.instagram.com/bitfarms/ https:// www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Defined

Terms

MW: Megawatt

Cautionary

Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock

exchange,

securities

commission

or

other

regulatory

authority

has

approved

or

disapproved

the

information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services

Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) Nasdaq, nor any

other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy

of

this

release.

Forward-Looking

Statements

This

news

release

contains

certain

“forward-looking

information”

and

“forward-looking

statements”

(collectively,

“forward-looking

information”)

that

are

based

on

expectations,

estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information in this release

regarding expectations in respect to the procurement of miners, Company expansion plans, including relocation and construction of Bitcoin mining facilities,

and

about

future

plans and

objectives

of

the Company are forward-looking information.

The Company may also discuss “forward-looking

information” or make “forward-looking statements” in other communications by the Company,

including the conference call related to the Company’s financial results. Other forward-looking

information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the intentions, plans and

future actions of the Company, as well as Bitfarms’ ability to successfully mine digital currency,

revenue

increasing

as

currently

anticipated,

the

ability

to

profitably

liquidate

current

and

future

digital currency inventory, volatility of network difficulty and digital currency prices and the

potential resulting significant negative impact on the Company’s operations, the construction

and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned, and the regulatory

environment

for

cryptocurrency

in

the

applicable

jurisdictions.

Any

statements

that

involve

discussions

with

respect

to

predictions,

expectations,

beliefs,

plans,

projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using

phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not

anticipate”,

“plans”,

“budget”,

“scheduled”, “forecasts”,

“estimates”,

“believes”

or

“intends”

or

variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or

“could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of

historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-

looking

information.

This

forward-looking

information

is

based

on

assumptions

and

estimates

of

management

of

the

Company

at

the

time

they

were

made,

and

involves

known

and

unknown

risks,

uncertainties

and

other

factors

which

may

cause

the

actual

results,

performance,

or

achievements

of

the

Company

to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or

implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating

to:

market

conditions

and

other

factors

that

may

affect

the

Company’s

ability

to

utilize

the

ATM Program and the prices at which the Company may sell Common Shares in the ATM Program;

the dilutive effect of issuances of Common Shares in the ATM Program; the global economic

climate; dilution; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty

of

additional

financing;

the

competitive

nature

of

the

industry;

currency

exchange

risks;

the

need

for

the

Company

to

manage

its

planned

growth

and

expansion;

the

effects

of

product

development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the

effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network

security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key

personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or

increasing

the

cost

of

capital;

and

volatile

securities

markets

impacting

security

pricing

unrelated

to operating performance. In addition, particular factors that could impact future results of the

business

of

Bitfarms

include,

but

are

not

limited

to:

the

construction

and

operation

of

blockchain

infrastructure may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as

currently

anticipated,

or

at

all;

the

digital

currency

market;

the

ability

to

successfully

mine

digital

currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to

profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency

prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty

may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices;

the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency

mining in the applicable jurisdictions, the ability to complete current and future financings, any

regulations or laws that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business; historical prices of

digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical

prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the

Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of digital currencies,

capital market conditions, restriction on labor and international travel and supply chains; and,

the

adoption

or

expansion

of

any

regulation

or

law

that

will

prevent

Bitfarms

from

operating

its

business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other

risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.SEDAR.com including the annual

information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on April 7, 2021. The Company

has

also

assumed

that

no

significant

events

occur

outside

of

Bitfarms’

normal

course

of

business.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be

other

factors

that

cause

results

not

to

be

as

anticipated,

estimated

or

intended.

There

can

be

no

assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events

could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should

not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no

obligation

to

revise

or

update any

forward-looking information

other

than

as

required

by

law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

+1 516 222 2560

Investors@bitfarms.com

US Media:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham, Director of Public Relations

julesa@coreir.com

YAP Global

Mia Grodsky, Account Executive

mia@yapglobal.com

Québec Media: