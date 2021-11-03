Bitcoin’s illiquid supply climbs to a new peak as traders withdraw BTC from exchanges By BTC Peers

Crypto analytics company Glassnode has shared some data suggesting that Bitcoin’s illiquid has hit a new all-time high as investors continue to move their BTC holdings into cold storage.
A prominent Bitcoin-related Twitter (NYSE:) account (@BTC_Archive) shared a chart published by Glassnode, revealing that the illiquid supply, which has been rising at an alarming rate, has hit an all-time high. On the flip side, the lack of a liquid BTC supply is getting tighter with each passing day.
#Bitcoin supply squeeze is getting tighter every day.It’s actually accelerating! ✋
