Bitcoin’s hash rate regains 50% after June crash By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
21
© Reuters. Bitcoin&#x27;s hash rate regains 50% after June crash

According to data from crypto news and research firm, The Block, Bitcoin’s average hash rate reached 135 EH/s on Thursday.

‘s weekly moving average hash rate has gradually increased to the midpoint of its all-time high and recent lows. The network’s hash rate is now up by 50% from its low of 90 EH/s in early July and down by 50% down from its record of 180 EH/s before China’s summer mining crackdown began.

Judging from the current recovery rate, Chinese miners may have completed half of their great exodus. This suggests that Bitcoin’s hash rate could surge past its all-time high by the end of the year.

In related news, North American miners who previously ordered mining equipment are finally receiving their machines in monthly shipments. This may have also contributed to the increasing hash rates.

Dave Perrill, CEO of US mining farm operator Compute North, opined that although there was an initial agitation from Chinese miners searching for hosting capacities, he believes “most miners are now understanding some of the constraints about getting [machines] online and the associated timeline with them.”

Compute North has a number of Chinese customers migrating, but we were already fully sold out in Q3 and Q4. So for these clients, their migrations are occurring next year, […] We are seeing deployments ranging from 30 megawatts to 150 megawatts [from them].

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR