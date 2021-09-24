Bitcoin will be ‘ultra-volatile,’ but it’s here to stay By Cointelegraph

Marion Laboure, an analyst at Deutsche Bank’s research division, said she can envision taking the role of digital gold in the future: lasting for centuries and largely not controlled by the government.
In an update to Deutsche Bank’s website on “what’s next” for the largest banking institution in Germany, Laboure said she could “potentially see Bitcoin to become the 21st century digital gold,” but warned investors against the crypto asset’s volatility. According to the analyst, most Bitcoin (BTC) purchases are made for investments and speculation rather than keeping the coins for a medium of exchange.
